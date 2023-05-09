Check fraud is on the rise despite high-tech banking tools 

Check fraud might seem old-fashioned in the digital era, but it’s on the rise as criminal gangs become increasingly sophisticated, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Here’s how it usually works: A bank customer writes a check and drops it in the mail. Fraudsters fish it out of a mailbox and, often, alter the check in one of two ways: either fraudulently endorsing it or changing it through a process known as washing. Washing allows thieves to change the amount of money, and the recipient, then deposit the check with another bank.

It can take weeks or sometimes even months for the banks to determine whether a fraud claim is legitimate and if the client should get his or her money back, despite all the latest technology.

In 2018, check fraud accounted for 47%, or $1.3 billion, of banks’ fraud losses—a jump from $789 million in 2016, according to a 2020 survey released by the American Bankers Association, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group for the industry.

Theft of checks mailed through the U.S. Postal Service has jumped significantly over the past 18 months. In 2022, banks filed 680,000 check-fraud reports, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, part of the Treasury Department. That’s almost double the 350,000 fraud reports filed in 2021. Read the full story.