Chapman Group acquired by global consulting firm

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has acquired Baton Rouge-based The Chapman Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2003, The Chapman Group, Inc. is an employee benefit consultant and retail property/casualty broker offering coverage and services to clients throughout Louisiana.

The Chapman Group owners, Bill and Will Chapman, and their associates will continue to operate from Baton Rouge under the direction of Gallagher’s South Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations as well as Gallagher’s Mid-South region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is an international insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries.

