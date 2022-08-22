CEOs tight-lipped about their pay, even with close friends 

While young people might be more open than ever about how much money they make, that’s certainly not the case for CEOs, Bloomberg reports.

Top-level managers are unwilling to share their pay with anyone: not with co-workers they trust, not with peers at other companies and not even with close friends, according to a LinkedIn survey of nearly 19,000 U.S.-based business professionals polled in June and July.

While most entry-level workers would tell their families about their pay and 31% would tell their close friends, nearly one-quarter of company vice-presidents, C-suite executives and business owners say they wouldn’t tell anyone.

Of course, publicly traded companies have to disclose their senior executives’ pay in annual filings, so those leaders don’t have a choice. Read the full story (subscription may be required).