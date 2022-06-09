Capital Region mortgage originations down 23% from year ago

Mortgage lending in the Capital Region fell 16.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months and more than 23% compared to the first quarter of 2021, a new report shows.

A sharp decrease in refinancing is a major factor driving the overall trend.

“The refinance business has all but disappeared,” says Nick Terito, loan officer with Area Home Loans in Baton Rouge.

Tee Brown, CEO of GMFS Mortgage, says the business was about 65% refinancing last year compared to about 20% now.

“We are up over the last year on the purchase side of the business,” Brown says. But overall business is down because far fewer customers are refinancing.

Nationally, the number of mortgages secured by residential properties with one to four units was down 18% from the fourth quarter of 2021—the largest quarterly decrease since 2017—and down 32% from the first quarter of 2021, marking the biggest annual drop since 2014, according to ATTOM, a real estate data firm.

Overall, lenders issued $892.4 billion worth of mortgages in the first quarter of 2022, down quarterly by 17% and annually by 27%. As with the number of loans, the quarterly and annual decreases in the dollar volume of loans were the largest in five and eight years, respectively.