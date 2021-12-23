BTR holiday travel numbers remain high despite omicron

Omicron doesn’t seem to be dampening travel numbers at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport this Christmas season.

The airport expects numbers to be about 80% of what they were during the same period in 2019, says Jim Caldwell, air service development, marketing and public relations manager at the airport.

The numbers will be comparable to Thanksgiving, he says, and according to the airlines, flights for Christmas are pretty full.

“I think people feel confident about the measures being taken by airlines and airports,” Caldwell says. “The risk is lower going onto an airplane than into a supermarket. Passengers wear masks and there’s filtration systems.”

There’s also pent-up demand from the last holiday season, he says, and many travelers have been waiting to visit relatives for Christmas.

This seems to be the mood across the country, The Atlantic reports. Many Americans have made up their minds about traveling after spending last season at home, and it’s unlikely that the new variant will compel travelers to cancel their plans.

In fact, according to the Transportation Security Administration’s tracker of passengers going through checkpoints, U.S. airports are busier now than they were pre-omicron.

However, Caldwell says it’s too early to tell what effect the omicron variant will have on air travel long term.