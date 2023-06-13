BRFD launches registry to help businesses and residents

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is launching an online registry allowing residents and business owners within the city limits to share important information about their homes or businesses with firefighters, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced this afternoon.

The Community Connect program is a joint effort between BRFD and the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

“Before they even arrive at the scene, Baton Rouge firefighters can know exactly how many people and pets live in your home, where bedrooms are located, medical conditions, mobility issues, hazardous utilities and emergency contacts,” says Broome in a prepared statement.

Residents and business owners can create a free account at brla.gov/connect and provide the information, which will be stored in a database and made available to firefighters when they respond to an emergency at the property.

For more information about the program, call 225-354-1400.