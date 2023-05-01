BREW kicks off today with block party

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week kicks off this afternoon with a 4 p.m. block party downtown at the Davis Rhorer Plaza featuring live music, an art market and food.

Nexus Louisiana’s 12th annual BREW will run through Saturday. While in previous years, programming was geared toward tech startups, this year’s programming was designed to appeal to a wider variety of small businesses. Organizers this year want the event to resemble a festival more than a traditional conference.

Tuesday’s events will focus on how an entrepreneur can take their idea for a new business and develop it for launch, while Wednesday offers a “Master class series,” with panels ranging from branding to applying improv principles to business. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, will also deliver the event’s keynote speech on Wednesday.

Dubbed “Scale Up Day,” Thursday will focus on scaling and growing a business. Sessions planned for Thursday will touch on intellectual property basics, building a dream team with equity compensation and resources available through the local entrepreneurial ecosystem to help boost business.

The week concludes with a high-stakes pitch competition Friday evening, with four companies vying for a $100,000 angel investment.

See the full schedule.