BREW: Critical thinking leads to powerful results in business

In a world of popular partisan news outlets and social media algorithms that create echo chambers, it’s important for business leaders and entrepreneurs to employ critical thinking, says Don Monistere, CEO and president of General Informatics.

Speaking during this week’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week conference, Monistere said consumers should question whether the data that is designed to speak to them is wrong.

They should challenge the way they consume information, recognize where it’s coming from and take the time to debate it, he says.

This kind of critical thinking is the key to intelligence, he says, and intelligence is the ability to take knowledge and do something with it. We all start creating knowledge when we notice a trend but if we do nothing with it, it won’t turn into intelligence. Critical thinking is required to find out the steps we should take after gathering information.

Monistere shared some of his advice on critical thinking and achieving intelligence: