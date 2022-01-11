BREW 11 registration now open 

Registration is now open for the rescheduled Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, set for March 9-10 at the Bon Carre Business Center.

BREW 11 will feature local and national keynote speakers who are successful entrepreneurs. The two-day conference will kick off with an opening event showcasing area businesses.

The High-Stakes Pitch Competition will close out BREW 11 on March 10, and the winning startup will receive $100,000 in funding from Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network.

The judges’ criteria for selecting the three finalists and the ultimate winner will be based on which company has the best presentation and is the most “investable company,” says Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network.

The judges will also assess whether the company has a unique, innovative offering with a scalable business model that addresses a critical pain point for a large and growing market, Ellison says.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications to compete:

Louisiana-based business or willingness to relocate to Louisiana upon winning;

Less than $250,000 in 2021 revenue;

Incorporated as a limited liability company, an S corporation, or a C corporation;

A scalable, high-growth business model with a strong management team.

Applications are due by Jan. 25 and must include a two-page executive summary. Qualified semifinalists will be selected from the pool of applicants and will be notified Jan. 28.

Get more information about the pitch competition and BREW 11.