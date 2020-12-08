BRAC Economic Development Summit: Real estate landscape looks rocky

Louisiana’s real estate community can expect for its banks to be under great duress over the next several months, two national real estate experts told Louisiana business leaders this morning at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s virtual Statewide Economic Development Summit, presented by Entergy.

During a webinar called “The Not-So-Normal Real Estate Landscape,” speakers KC Conway, chief economist from the CCIM Institute, and Jay Olshonsky, president and CEO of NAI Global, discussed the ways in which the pandemic has fundamentally shifted real estate. The session followed opening remarks from Entergy Louisiana President Phillip May and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

One in four U.S. households is in rent or mortgage forbearance, leading the FHFA to extend its foreclosure and eviction moratorium to Jan. 31. Conway said his organization’s fear is that forbearance will become forgiveness, a concern shared by Olshonsky.

“I hear from people all the time, ‘How am I going to pay my rent or mortgage?’” Olshonsky said. “Just think, if 25% of people stopped paying their rents and mortgages, what happens to those building owners, lenders, and tax bases?”

Still, Conway and Olshonsky agreed Louisiana is in a much better place fiscally than expected, with its total state revenue declining just 28% after COVID-19 compared to states like Texas (-29%), Alaska (-40%) and California (-40%).

Among key takeaways from this morning’s session:

• For-rent subdivisions will become increasingly commonplace.

• Employment will struggle nationwide over the next few months, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has yet to account for some 2.2 million job cuts on top of 11 million newly unemployed individuals; in Louisiana, job growth is expected to come from planned expansions of ports and shipyards.

• Louisiana’s banking industry has been under severe stress because of the pandemic, with four bank failures in the state and Chapter 9 bankruptcies expected to continue.

• With a record hurricane season in its rearview, the state could face some serious issues with property casualty insurance.

• Some offices, such as those used for logistics, supply chains and industrial operations, are doing well, with U.S. banks wanting to double their industrial allocations (though that will come at the expense of something else).