Better Pumps & Solutions moving headquarters to Baton Rouge

St. Gabriel-based Better Pumps & Solutions is moving its headquarters to Baton Rouge this summer after operating in Iberville Parish for more than a decade.

Joseph Atol IV, president of the pump rental and supplies company, tells Daily Report the business has been operating on a 2-acre property in St. Gabriel since 2007 and that it was looking for a larger space in the Baton Rouge area.

Last week, the business closed on a 5-acre property on Airline Highway, near Pecue Lane, from Boh Bros for nearly $2 million. The company partly financed the deal with a $1.56 million loan from BancorpSouth Bank, according to accompanying sales documents.

“We felt like it will be a good move for us,” Atol says, noting that the business does a significant amount of work for Baton Rouge clients.

Atol estimates the company will be operational in the new space by June 1. Along with the move, Atol says he anticipates beefing up his staff by another five positions, mostly pump technicians and sales positions. The company is also considering keeping a small staff operational at the St. Gabriel office after the headquarters move, but Atol says a final decision has yet to be made.

Better Pumps & Solutions also has offices in New Orleans, Lafayette and Lake Charles.