Best of 225 nominations close this afternoon 

There are still a few hours left to decide who will be nominated for this year’s Best of 225 Awards. Write-in nominations close today at 5 p.m.

The nominations determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot for this year. Fill in the ballot at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 with your picks for awards like Best New Restaurant, Best Burger, Best Chef, Best Live Music Venue and many more.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many or as few award categories as they’d like.

After nominations are tallied, final voting will run from Feb. 27 to April 3.