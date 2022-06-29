Baton Rouge metro unemployment rate ticks upward in May 

Unemployment in the Baton Rouge metro area ticked up to 3.2% in May, from 3.1% the month before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even with the slight rise in unemployment, this last month was far better than the 5.5% seen in May 2021.

The Baton Rouge region lost 1,546 jobs from April to May of this year, leaving 421,418 in the labor force.

Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate was the second lowest in the state, tied with Lafayette, but behind Alexandria’s 2.7%.

Hammond has the state’s highest rate, at 4.4%, while New Orleans is at 4.1%. See the report.