Baton Rouge residential construction permits rise in 2020
Despite the economic downturn that occurred in 2020, residential development in Baton Rouge continued to grow, with total permits for the year posting a nearly 7% increase from 2019.
That’s according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, which released the figures Friday morning. Single-family home permits for Baton Rouge also grew 7.1% last year, with more than 3,820 permits granted.
However, multifamily permits—after years on the increase—dropped 30% last year, with only 14 permits granted.
Despite the decrease in local multifamily permits, the overall increase highlights the rise in demand for housing driven by low mortgage rates.