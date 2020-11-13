Baton Rouge initial unemployment claims spike 30% last week

New unemployment claims in Baton Rouge rose in the first week of November, after sharply dropping at the end of October.

More than 960 initial claims were filed in East Baton Rouge Parish during the week ending Nov. 7, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The filings are 30% higher than they were the previous week.

Continued claims, however, continue to decrease, with 11% fewer claims being filed last week than the week prior. At 9,533 continued claims being filed, it was the first time since March that less than 10,000 continued claims were filed in the parish.

Statewide, initial claims also rose, while continued claims dropped below 100,000.

See the full release by Louisiana Workforce Commission and explore the data.