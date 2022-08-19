Baton Rouge area added 1,700 jobs in July 

For the second month in a row, Louisiana registered a record low unemployment rate, coming in at 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals is 2,027,635, the second largest figure since the Louisiana Workforce Commission began tracking it

Additionally, the Baton Rouge metro, which has roughly 399,700 jobs, added 1,700 jobs from June 2022 and gained 10,000 jobs from July 2021.

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points from June 2022 and shows a 1.9 percentage-point decline from July 2021.

The labor force participation rate, which measures people ages 16 to 64 working or looking for work, was 58.9 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June. The July 2022 rate gained 1 percentage point from July 2021.

The major industries showing the largest month-over-month gains in seasonally adjusted employment are:

Professional and business services, 6,700 jobs.

Government, 3,800 jobs.

Education and health services, 2,700 jobs.

The major industries showing the largest year-over-year gains are:

Professional and business services, 15,200 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality, 7,800 jobs.

Manufacturing, 6,800 jobs.

See the full report.