BASF completes expansion at Geismar plant

BASF has completed its capacity expansion for key specialty compounds manufactured at its Geismar plant, Chemical Engineering Online reports.

The project was part of a series of several capacity expansion projects, totaling nearly $1 billion, that began at the Geismar plant in 2018. The plant will now be able to produce more of the key chemicals marketed under the Baxxodur and Lupragen brands.

BASF’s Baxxodur portfolio is used by customers as highly curing agents and chain extenders in epoxy and polyurea applications for the wind, electrical, composites, adhesives and flooring industries. The company’s Lupragen products are highly efficient amine catalysts for polyurethanes. Read more.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industrial news.