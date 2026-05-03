Voices of Influence: Meredith Eicher

Ask a room full of accomplished women what success looks like, and you’ll get a room full of different answers. That’s kind of the point. The 2026 Influential Women in Business honorees didn’t arrive where they are by following the same playbook. They took risks that scared them, led teams through uncertainty, redefined what winning actually means, and learned—sometimes the hard way—what’s worth holding onto and what isn’t. We asked them to share a little of what they know. What came back were thoughtful, honest answers from women who have earned every word. Here’s what Meredith Eicher had to say.

What’s the most important leadership lesson you’ve learned in your career—and how did you learn it?

A position does not automatically deem you a leader. It is your ability to inspire, motivate, empower, educate and absolutely bring out the unique talents of others. I have learned over time that one cannot succeed on the journey alone. There is incredible power in collective group wisdom and shared experiences of others when making decisions. Celebrating triumphs and leaning into failures with likeminded and supportive people is powerful and lifechanging. Vulnerability and being real is what inspires and enrolls others into action. These are leadership lessons for me.

Risk I took that changed my trajectory

Personally, on the advice of (the late) Melinda Walsh, I reluctantly participated in a workshop that opened my eyes to three main concepts that were foreign to me. 1. We are always at choice. 2. Suffering is optional and 3. The power of your thoughts determines the quality of your life and effectiveness as a human.

Professionally, on a borrowed computer and program and $200, I started an accounting and tax business with one client who paid me $30 a month to balance his checking account. Thank you, Steve Wilson! And later, I would be encouraged to step out of that arena and into coaching and leading groups of CEOs. It would mean starting an entirely new business at 52 years old with not one client and minimal assets. This has led to incredible opportunities for impacting employees, leadership teams, etc. and entire organizations. I am beyond grateful to my members and clients.

How I stay focused and motivated in difficult times

I must and do maintain a mindset of:

Acceptance: The sun will come up tomorrow.

Humility: I am not large and in charge.

Perseverance: Suck it up and take action no matter how hard.

Ground in My purpose: To empower others to believe in themselves.

My personal definition of success

Have I empowered others? Have I impacted others? Have I championed others? Have I given myself to another human being when it was hard? Have I owned my failures? Have I led by example? These are my measures of success. It is not about the awards or the limelight or the position.

Advice I always come back to

Do not shy away from missteps or failures. Own it. It is exactly what I had to do after my incarceration. Do not let what you think is the worst business event in your life define you. Rise and be the Phoenix. Take the next right step or action. I can do anything that I put my mind to. It is all a choice. I can choose to be resentful and resigned, or I can choose to be peaceful, ambitious and full of wonder. I chose the latter.

My go-to way to recharge

Is it OK to say … Jenni’s Ice Cream? It totally changes my mood. My cat (Buddy) and an internal conversation with my Dad (my hero). I miss him terribly.

I’d like to have dinner with

Elayn Hunt, my mom who died when I was 14. Now she was a gamechanger. She was secretary of the Department of Corrections under Edwin Edwards and she believed and taught me the power of empathy, second chances and rehabilitation. And still, there is so much more I want to know and understand. Honorable Mention: Eleanor Roosevelt and Kim Mulkey. I’d like to ask: How do you keep the “fire” burning in the face of adversity? And how do you maintain your focus and intensity?

People might be surprised to learn …

Despite the strong exterior appearance, I am a softie.

A song that puts me in the right mood

I AM WOMAN by Helen Reddy and YOUR LIFE IS NOW by John Mellencamp

Advice I’d give my 25-year-old self—if she’d actually listen

It is about everyone else. Not yourself. Focus on others and be a champion for them. Whoever they are. From the clerk to the CEO, each of us needs someone to encourage us, shove us and call our blind spots. Listen. Really listen. Give your heart. Give your soul. Be a giver. This is the ultimate measure of a human.