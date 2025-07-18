Area casino revenues slipped in June after a strong May

Baton Rouge’s casinos experienced a dip in revenue last month after recording their best month of the year in May.

The casinos posted a 9.4% decrease in revenue in June, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Combined revenue for the three casinos decreased to $25 million in June, down from $28 million in May. Year-over-year revenue, however, was up nearly 6% from the $24 million earned in June 2024.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge generated the most revenue last month at $15.2 million—a 13.5% decrease from May’s $17.6 million. Year over year, its revenue declined 2.1%.

The Queen Baton Rouge brought in $9.3 million in June, a dip from $9.5 million the previous month. The casino’s year-over-year revenue increased nearly 19%.

Meanwhile, The Belle of Baton Rouge generated $866,753 last month, a 4.2% decrease from $904,340 in May but 43.3% more than in June 2024.

The Queen was the most visited casino in Baton Rouge last month, attracting 117,651 guests. L’Auberge brought in 97,594 visitors.

Statewide, Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos collectively drew over 1.4 million visitors. Combined revenue reached $161.4 million in June, down 8.2% from $175 million in May. Year-over-year revenues increased 4.9%.