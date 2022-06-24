Amedisys partnering with Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System 

Baton Rouge-based Amedisys today announced it has entered into a partnership with Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System.

Under the agreement, Memorial Hermann, the largest nonprofit health system in southeast Texas with 17 hospitals and eight cancer centers, will use Amedisys-owned company Contessa to deliver home-based medical, rehabilitation and palliative care to its patients.

Contessa, which was acquired by Amedisys in 2021, uses a proprietary software platform to create and monitor care plans for patients. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to Amedisys, Contessa’s care model reduces hospital readmission rates by 44% and hospital stay lengths by 35%. See the announcement.