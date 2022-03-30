Amazon named top company for innovation

Amazon was named the top company for innovation in the latest Management 250 list, followed by Microsoft and IBM, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Innovative companies create systems for continuous improvement of products, services and internal processes, much like Amazon’s use of robotics technology to process and sort packages.

That technology will be used at Amazon’s 3.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center being constructed on the former Cortana Mall site. The center is scheduled to be completed in August.

Amazon scored 155 in the innovation category, but was second overall on the list to Microsoft.

