Alvarez Construction purchases 38 lots in Shoe Creek development

Alvarez Construction Company purchased 38 lots in the Settlement on Shoe Creek subdivision in Central for $1.8 million on Friday.

According to plat maps on Alvarez’s website, the 38 lots are the last remaining residential lots to be developed in the subdivision.

Alvarez bought the lots from Southern Lifestyle Development, the company behind River Ranch in Lafayette, which sold the lots through its company Shoe Creek LLC.

The Settlement on Shoe Creek will eventually include over 100 developed lots near the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. The development also includes an apartment complex, The Reserve at Shoe Creek; a retirement center, The Claiborne at Shoe Creek; and multiple commercial spaces.

Homes in the development are around 1,700 square feet and priced from $284,990.

A representative for Alvarez Construction could not be reached by publication deadline.