Air Products sues Livingston Parish over carbon capture moratorium 

Air Products, a Pennsylvania-based company looking to store industrial carbon dioxide emissions under Lake Maurepas, is suing the Livingston Parish Council for attempting to slow the process via a moratorium it passed last week, according to court records.

As Livingston Parish News reports, Air Products filed its “verified complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief” in federal court in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Air Products is in the midst of building a multibillion-dollar “blue hydrogen” manufacturing plant that would sequester 95 percent of its carbon emissions.

In the lawsuit, Air Products asks a judge to declare the council’s recent moratorium “invalid and unenforceable,” saying it contradicts federal law, state law, and even a recently approved parish ordinance.

