A software developer’s lessons learned from working with AI

It goes without saying that AI is all the rage in business. But how can companies hope to find the best possible uses for it when the technology is changing on a near-daily basis?
Speaking at the Tec-Next Conference in downtown Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Revelry software developer Stuart Page sought to answer that question.
Based in New Orleans, Revelry specializes in building custom software solutions that are fueled by AI. One of the applications that Page and his colleagues have built in recent months is a software product management development solution powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4. Over the course of the development process, Page said he and his team learned a lot of valuable lessons about working with AI.
“I’m not here to tell you about our amazing application and our successes,” Page said. “I’m here to tell you about all of the dismal mistakes we made and the lessons we learned from them.”
In his presentation, Page distilled those lessons learned into five key points:
- If you want to build something with AI, be prepared to fail. The odds are that you won’t find immediate success. A “learn as you go” mentality is important for software development in general, but Page said that when it comes to working with AI, that mentality is absolutely critical. It’s also important to acknowledge your limits and avoid flights of fancy.
- Focus on the problem, not the technology. Find an expert on the problem that you are trying to solve, not an expert on the technology that you are using to solve it.
- Stay up to date with the latest advancements. Because AI technology is constantly evolving, it’s important to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field. One novel trick for query writing that Page shared is that a large language model’s output will be enhanced if you tell it to “take a deep breath” before responding, despite the fact that the LLM has no concept of breathing.
- Stay flexible. When building something with AI, it’s possible if not likely that someone else is building or already has built the same thing. In the event that another company with more resources develops something that your company has been working on for months, do not be discouraged. There are often advantages to having your own systems in place.
- In general, the key to greatness isn’t a great idea. It’s a great team. “You need to surround yourself with creative, critical and curious people,” Page said.