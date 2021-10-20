​​Baton Rouge firm launches division connecting female athletes to NIL deals

MatchPoint Connection, a Baton Rouge-based company that has created an app to connect brands with talent, has launched a new division geared toward female athletes, the company announced today.

The top governing body for collegiate sports now allows athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, and the company’s new division will address what it describes as a “lack of representation among women in the NIL space.”

Mackenzie Landry, the company’s new chief brand officer, will join new CEO Brian Oliver on MatchPoint’s leadership team, the company also announced. Oliver comes from the health care sector while Landry’s background is in real estate representation, according to today’s announcement.

Launched in July, MatchPoint is a free iPhone and Android app that matches influencers with businesses for paid partnerships and endorsements. The company says MatchPoint is the only two-way marketplace app allowing both brands and talent to participate in sending and receiving offers.

Along with college athletes, MatchPoint also connects talent in other areas such as food bloggers, models, musicians and professional athletes with businesses looking for influencer partnerships.