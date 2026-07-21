A new study finds RPCC graduates earn big—and stay in Louisiana  

In the Capital Region, one of the most lucrative college degrees doesn’t require four years—or a move out of state.

The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership recently released an analysis showing that graduates of River Parishes Community College’s process technology program earn six-figure salaries within five years and overwhelmingly choose to remain in Louisiana to build their careers.

According to U.S. Census Bureau Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes data, RPCC’s associate degree in industrial production technologies delivers one of the state’s strongest returns on investment for both graduates and Louisiana’s economy. Graduates earn median wages of $134,767 five years after completing the program, and about 99% remain living and working in Louisiana. By comparison, 57% of engineering bachelor’s degree graduates from Louisiana public universities stay in the state.

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The report notes that the median household income in the Baton Rouge metro area is $69,293, while the statewide median is $60,986. Just one year after completing the two-year degree, process technology graduates earn a median wage of $64,642.

Five years after graduation, their median earnings are nearly double the income of a typical Baton Rouge-area household.

Process technology occupations are concentrated in the Baton Rouge metro area at levels found almost nowhere else in the country. Depending on the occupation, local industrial facilities employ these workers at rates ranging from 7 to 37 times the national average for similarly sized metropolitan areas. The Capital Region also has the nation’s highest per capita concentration of chemical plant and system operators.

The findings come as RPCC expands its workforce training efforts.

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The college announced this summer that it will begin offering evening process technology classes at Donaldsonville High School this fall, providing working adults and parents with a more convenient pathway into high-wage careers in the petrochemical, refining and manufacturing industries.

The expansion is part of RPCC’s broader workforce development strategy to strengthen the region’s industrial talent pipeline.

The college plans to open a $30 million workforce training center in Donaldsonville in early 2028 to help meet hiring demands from Hyundai and other industrial employers. The facility will focus on preparing workers for careers in steel manufacturing and other skilled trades.

The evening classes are part of the workforce strategy RPCC Chancellor Quintin Taylor outlined to Ascension Business Report in April. In addition to its associate degree program, the college is developing shorter-term certification programs for adult learners seeking faster entry into the workforce, as well as dual-enrollment pathways that allow high school students to begin coursework before graduating.

RPCC’s existing workforce pipeline already includes hundreds of students enrolled in process technology, electrical and instrumentation programs, including roughly 700 students in process technology alone.

View the full report.