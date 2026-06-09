For working adults, RPCC is now offering a night-school path to high-wage industrial careers

River Parishes Community College is expanding access to one of Louisiana’s most in-demand workforce training programs by offering evening process technology classes at Donaldsonville High School beginning this fall.

The initiative is aimed at providing working adults and parents with a more convenient pathway into high-wage careers in the petrochemical, refining and manufacturing sectors.

Through the partnership, students will be able to complete the first two semesters of RPCC’s accredited Process Technology program during evening hours. The coursework will prepare students for entry-level operator positions while leading to industry-recognized credentials.

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“Industry continues to tell us that the demand for skilled process technicians remains strong, and we know there are talented individuals in our communities who need a more accessible pathway into these careers,” Donovan Thompson, associate vice chancellor of innovation & energy sciences at RPCC, said in a statement. “By offering evening process technology courses at Donaldsonville High School, we are meeting students where they are and creating new opportunities for residents to gain the skills needed for rewarding careers that support both their families and the economic growth of our region.”

Students will begin in fall 2026 with two first-semester courses: introduction to process technology and plant health, safety and environment. Those who successfully complete the courses will earn a career and technical certificate.

In spring 2027, students will continue with coursework in plant equipment and process instrumentation, progressing toward a certificate of technical studies and ultimately an associate of applied science degree.

RPCC will host a community information session at 5 p.m. June 17 and an orientation session at 5 p.m. July 15, both at Donaldsonville High. The sessions will cover admissions, financial aid, registration and career opportunities available through the process technology program.

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The expansion is part of RPCC’s broader workforce development strategy and efforts to strengthen the talent pipeline supporting Louisiana’s industrial corridor.

The college’s planned $30 million training center in Donaldsonville, expected to open in early 2028, is designed to support workforce needs tied to Hyundai and other industrial employers. The facility will focus on preparing workers for careers in steel manufacturing and related skilled trades.

At the center of that effort is a new two-year associate degree program in steel manufacturing, with concentrations in electrical, mechanical and advanced manufacturing disciplines. The evening process technology classes are part of the workforce strategy RPCC Chancellor Quintin Taylor outlined to Ascension Business Report in April.

In addition to the associate degree, RPCC is developing shorter-term certification programs for adult learners seeking faster entry into the workforce, as well as dual-enrollment pathways that allow high school students to begin coursework before graduation.

The college’s existing workforce pipeline includes hundreds of students enrolled in process technology, electrical and instrumentation programs, including roughly 700 students in process technology alone.

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