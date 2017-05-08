Zoës Kitchen to open fourth Baton Rouge location this fall

Zoës Kitchen is moving ahead with plans to develop its fourth location in Baton Rouge.

The fast casual restaurant chain is asking the Planning Commission to rezone a site at 2112 Millerville Road from heavy commercial for restaurant use with alcohol service. The application will be taken up at the commission’s June 19 meeting.

Olescia Hanson, a spokeswoman for the chain, says the restaurant should be open in the fall if all goes according to plan. The Millerville Road site is part of a new 6,000-square-foot shopping center that Tennessee-based developer GBT Realty Corporation is building on land purchased from the Target Corporation last year. GBT Realty bought the property, which sits in front of Target and is adjacent to Best Buy, Lowe’s, PetSmart and Office Depot, for $810,000.

The shopping center also will have Pacific Dental and GNC as tenants.

Plano, Texas-based Zoës Kitchen also has locations at Towne Center, Perkins Rowe and in the Highland Park Marketplace.

The Planning Commission at its June meeting also will take up the concept plan for a new 800-lot subdivision off River Road called Atwater. See the Planning Commission’s preliminary June agenda.

—Alexandria Burris