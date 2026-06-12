YEA Baton Rouge students compete nationally, inviting local support

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge’s student CEOs are participating in the YEA! 2026 National Competition in Frisco, Texas. The students, who have developed and are operating their own businesses through the program, are representing the Baton Rouge area alongside peers from across the country.

An online vote for the America’s People’s Choice Award is open today. Friends, family members and community supporters can participate remotely. Voting is expected to take about a minute per person.

Voting is conducted through the Whova platform, which can be accessed through the mobile app or web version. After registering, users are instructed to search for the “YEA! National Competition,” select the event, and go to the “Live Voting” section once polls are open.

The competition’s semifinals were to take place Friday at 8:30 a.m., followed by the finals and awards gala at 6 p.m. During the finals, top teams compete for the title of America’s Next Top Young Entrepreneur.