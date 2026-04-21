Workers are increasingly turning to AI as their go-to teacher

Workers are increasingly turning to AI as an on-the-job learning tool, using it to quickly build skills, solve problems and fill gaps left by limited employer training, Fast Company writes.

A survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers found 63% have used AI to learn skills they weren’t formally taught, often because it’s faster than asking colleagues and allows them to learn discreetly. Still, skepticism remains: 65% of respondents say they worry about the accuracy of AI-generated information.

Despite those concerns, adoption is widespread. Nearly one in four workers say AI is their first stop when learning something new, and many report gains in productivity and confidence. At the same time, most don’t see AI as a stand-alone solution. Instead, they view it as a starting point, with many pursuing additional training after being introduced to new concepts. The findings highlight a growing reliance on AI in the workplace, even as questions persist about its reliability and long-term role in professional development.

Fast Company has the full story.