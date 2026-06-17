Why reopening the Strait of Hormuz won’t immediately restore shipping flow

Even though the Strait of Hormuz has been declared “open” again after recent tensions, normal maritime traffic will not resume quickly, The Washington Post reports.

A large number of commercial vessels remain delayed or backed up in the Persian Gulf, and the narrow geography of the strait means ships must pass through one at a time, creating a bottleneck that could take weeks to clear.

Shipping companies are also moving cautiously. Many operators are waiting for clearer proof that security conditions are stable before sending vessels back through the area.

Even with a ceasefire or political agreement in place, concerns remain about mines, naval incidents or renewed hostilities, all of which make insurers and crews reluctant to return immediately.

Insurance costs and legal uncertainty are another major obstacle. War-risk premiums have risen sharply, and there is still uncertainty about potential transit fees or enforcement rules that could affect shipping companies financially.

Oil and cargo flows will also take time to normalize. Even after ships begin moving again, ports, exporters and supply chains across the region must restart coordinated operations, which adds further delay. This means global energy and shipping markets will not stabilize right away, even if political conditions appear improved.

Overall, reopening the strait is only the first step. Physical congestion, financial caution and lingering security concerns mean the return to normal global shipping through the waterway will be gradual rather than immediate.

The Washington Post has the full story.