Why more shippers are turning to rail for long-haul freight transportation

Rising trucking rates and tightening truck capacity are prompting many U.S. shippers to move freight back to rail, particularly for long-haul transportation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

After several years of weak demand and low pricing in the trucking sector, carrier capacity has contracted, driving transportation costs higher. As a result, rail has become a more cost-effective option for many companies seeking to manage logistics expenses.

The shift is especially evident in intermodal transportation, where freight containers move by a combination of rail and truck. Railroads have seen growing volumes as shippers take advantage of lower transportation costs and improved service reliability.

Investments in rail infrastructure, operational efficiency and transit times have helped make rail a more competitive alternative to trucking than in previous years.

Higher fuel costs have further strengthened rail’s position, as trains can move large quantities of freight more efficiently than trucks over long distances. Logistics providers are also expanding intermodal services to meet increasing customer demand for rail-based shipping solutions.

While trucking remains essential for time-sensitive deliveries and final-mile distribution, many companies are finding that rail offers a compelling balance of cost savings, fuel efficiency and network stability. The trend suggests that railroads are regaining freight market share that had previously shifted to trucking during years of abundant truck capacity and lower transportation rates.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.