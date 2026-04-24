Why Louisiana is pushing to limit climate lawsuits

Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a proposal that could sharply raise the bar for climate-related lawsuits against energy companies, a move supporters say would reduce legal uncertainty and encourage investment, The Center Square writes.

House Bill 804 would require multiple layers of approval and stricter standards for proving damages, while preserving claims tied to permit or regulatory violations.

The measure follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling favoring Chevron, adding momentum to broader efforts backed by business and industry groups to limit litigation they argue hampers energy development.

Opponents contend the bill prioritizes economic interests over public accountability.

If enacted, the proposal could further strengthen Louisiana’s pro-energy posture while reshaping the legal landscape around environmental claims and signaling another significant win for oil and gas interests navigating growing scrutiny and liability risks.

The Center Square has the full story.