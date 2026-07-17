Why financial habits often matter more than income level

John Paul Caswell, president and managing principal of Baton Rouge’s Iron Horse Financial, believes that effective wealth building has less to do with income level than with intentional habits and consistent financial systems.

He argues that many people mistakenly assume wealth comes naturally with a larger salary, when in reality discipline and planning are far more important. Caswell encourages young professionals to begin developing strong financial habits as early as possible, emphasizing that small, consistent actions can have a significant impact over time.

One of his primary recommendations is to automate saving by directing income into a separate wealth-building account before transferring money into a checking account for everyday expenses.

This approach makes saving the default and spending more intentional, rather than relying on willpower to save whatever is left at the end of the month. Caswell also advises people to develop the habit of saving consistently, gradually increasing their savings rate and working toward saving as much as 20% of their income over time. He notes that some clients with moderate incomes have built substantial wealth while others with much higher incomes have accumulated very little.

Caswell also challenges the common belief that people should eliminate all debt before investing. While he stresses that debt should be managed responsibly and reduced over time, he believes focusing exclusively on paying off debt can delay wealth creation. Instead, individuals should manage debt while also saving and investing so they can begin building assets earlier.

In addition, Caswell encourages people to invest in opportunities they genuinely care about. Although he considers the stock market a solid default option for long-term investing, he notes that wealth can also be built through real estate, entrepreneurship or investing in businesses that align with personal interests.

Finally, he urges young professionals to seek advice from a financial adviser sooner rather than later. He emphasizes choosing advisers who prioritize education and long-term financial planning rather than simply selling products, because early guidance can make a significant difference in building long-term financial success.

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