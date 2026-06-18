Why Big Tech is banking on building a carbon removal credit market

Carbon removal is being shaped into a new industry where demand is not yet natural or widespread, so a small group of large corporations is effectively trying to build the market in advance, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Companies such as Stripe, Google, Shopify and Microsoft are central players, often working through coalitions like Frontier, where they commit large amounts of capital upfront to purchase future carbon removal credits.

Instead of waiting for demand to appear, these firms are explicitly promising to buy tons of carbon dioxide removal later, sometimes years in advance, giving early-stage companies something closer to contracted revenue.

Carbon removal startups exist in growing numbers, but they struggle to scale because there is no deep, liquid or standardized market for their output. By acting as anchor customers, these large tech and e-commerce companies provide a form of demand certainty that can unlock financing, reduce perceived risk for investors and encourage engineering improvements that should lower costs over time through scale.

Demand is heavily concentrated in a small number of voluntary corporate buyers rather than spread across industries or enforced through regulation. Pricing for carbon removal is still inconsistent and experimental, and many technologies remain expensive and unproven at scale.

The long-term viability of the sector depends heavily on whether these early corporate commitments persist and whether governments eventually convert carbon removal into a compliance market.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.