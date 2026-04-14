Why Amazon just bought this Louisiana-based company for $10.8B

Amazon is making a major push into satellite connectivity with its roughly $10.8 billion acquisition of Covington-based Globalstar, a key rival to SpaceX’s Starlink, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The deal gives Amazon access to Globalstar’s satellite network, infrastructure and valuable spectrum, accelerating its ability to deliver direct-to-device connectivity for phones and other devices. The move also strengthens Amazon’s underdeveloped Project Kuiper/Leo network as it races to catch up with Starlink’s scale.

Globalstar, which powers Apple’s emergency satellite features, also brings strategic partnerships and existing customers.

The acquisition underscores intensifying competition in the fast-growing satellite communications market. Amazon plans to integrate Globalstar’s capabilities into its broader satellite ambitions, with service expected to expand later this decade pending regulatory approval.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.