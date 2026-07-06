Why ADUs are emerging as a smart housing investment

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are emerging as an increasingly practical solution to both housing affordability challenges and the growing demand for multigenerational living, The Washington Post reports.

Recent zoning reforms in many states have made it easier for homeowners to build small, self-contained residences on the same property as a primary home, including backyard cottages, garage conversions and basement apartments. While ADUs have often been viewed as rental opportunities, many homeowners are instead using them to accommodate aging parents, adult children or other relatives, allowing family members to live close together while preserving independence, privacy and separate living spaces.

For many households, this arrangement offers both financial and personal benefits. Sharing a property can reduce overall housing costs, simplify caregiving responsibilities and enable families to pool resources without sacrificing autonomy.

Parents can receive support while remaining in familiar surroundings, grandparents can help with childcare and adult children facing high housing costs can remain close to family without sharing the same household. ADUs also provide long-term flexibility, as their purpose can evolve over time.

A unit that initially houses an elderly parent may later become a home for an adult child, a live-in caregiver or a rental property that generates supplemental income.

Although regulatory reforms have expanded opportunities for construction, significant barriers remain. High building costs, financing difficulties and varying local permitting requirements continue to limit adoption, making ADUs more accessible in some communities than others despite their growing popularity and potential to increase housing supply.

The Washington Post has the full story.