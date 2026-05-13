Why a Texas county just hit the brakes on data center development

A small Texas county has hit pause on the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom, approving a one-year moratorium on new data center and energy storage developments amid concerns over water use, public safety and quality of life, Bloomberg writes.

Officials in Hill County, located south of Dallas, say the rapid influx of proposals outpaced local oversight capacity, marking a rare pushback in a state that has aggressively courted tech and AI investment.

Texas has emerged as a major hub for hyperscale data center growth, including massive projects backed by OpenAI, Oracle and Microsoft. But Hill County’s decision reflects a growing national tension between economic development and the resource demands of AI infrastructure.

Lawmakers in at least 14 states are considering similar restrictions, while some federal lawmakers have floated broader intervention.

For businesses, the move signals that even in pro-growth markets, AI expansion may face rising scrutiny over infrastructure strain, environmental impact and community resistance as the race to build the next generation of computing capacity accelerates.

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