Why $200 oil is no longer unthinkable and what it would mean for the economy

The Trump administration is evaluating worst-case scenarios for oil prices, including a potential surge to $200 per barrel, as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, Bloomberg writes.

While officials say such modeling is routine and not a forecast, the stakes are high: even sustained prices around $170 could fuel inflation and slow economic growth.

Oil has already climbed sharply following recent military conflict, raising concerns across global markets and central banks. A prolonged disruption, particularly to key supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz, could amplify price shocks and ripple through energy, transportation and consumer costs.

Despite public assurances from the White House that long-term fundamentals remain strong, the analysis highlights mounting uncertainty around energy markets and underscores how quickly geopolitical risks can translate into economic pressure.

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