Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Local holding company LJR Holdings, represented by Lenny Johnson, Joseph Pizzuot IV and Russell Alleman Jr., purchased an industrial flex property with multiple buildings, including a two-story office building on Highlandia Drive, for $2 million. Sally Rinehart represented the seller, B&W Realty.

Thomas Lusco purchased a 10,000-square-foot office and warehouse flex property on Cloverland Court through registered entity Lusco Prime LLC, from Huy Tran and Juan Chen for $1.25 million. The property houses LED Inc., a message signs company. Tran founded the company in 2009.

Lake Charles company Sov Investments purchased the property housing Empire Wings on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Cobia Properties for $410,000. Business filings list Khong Sov and Youkalyan Theng as members of Sov Investments. Joel Massey represented the seller in the transaction.

A permit has been issued for the remodel of existing office space on the eighth and ninth floors of the 440 on Third building on Third Street for Nexus Louisiana. The work includes the addition of a communication stair between the two floors; removal, addition and relocation of office partitions; and the addition of shower rooms in existing bathrooms and wash areas. All floor and wall finishes will be upgraded. Buquet and LeBlanc is the listed contractor for the project, which is valued at $800,000.