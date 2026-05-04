Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Local holding company LJR Holdings, represented by Lenny Johnson, Joseph Pizzuot IV and Russell Alleman Jr., purchased an industrial flex property with multiple buildings, including a two-story office building on Highlandia Drive, for $2 million. Sally Rinehart represented the seller, B&W Realty.
- Thomas Lusco purchased a 10,000-square-foot office and warehouse flex property on Cloverland Court through registered entity Lusco Prime LLC, from Huy Tran and Juan Chen for $1.25 million. The property houses LED Inc., a message signs company. Tran founded the company in 2009.
- Lake Charles company Sov Investments purchased the property housing Empire Wings on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Cobia Properties for $410,000. Business filings list Khong Sov and Youkalyan Theng as members of Sov Investments. Joel Massey represented the seller in the transaction.
- A permit has been issued for the remodel of existing office space on the eighth and ninth floors of the 440 on Third building on Third Street for Nexus Louisiana. The work includes the addition of a communication stair between the two floors; removal, addition and relocation of office partitions; and the addition of shower rooms in existing bathrooms and wash areas. All floor and wall finishes will be upgraded. Buquet and LeBlanc is the listed contractor for the project, which is valued at $800,000.
- A remodel permit was issued for the renovation of existing medical spaces to accommodate offices and public spaces at the office building on Airline Highway that houses the 19th JDC Clerk of Court’s office. The project is valued at $1.68 million with Capitol Construction as the contractor.
Ascension Parish
- A renovation permit was issued to repurpose an existing 9,264-square-foot space into a breakroom at Process Pumps and Equipment in Geismar. Interior improvements include finishing out an existing stairwell with gypsum board and an ACT ceiling. An electrical trench will be added to the existing slab. The project is valued at approximately $472,000 with Arkel Constructors as the listed contractor.
Livingston Parish
- Homebuilder DSLD bought 75 lots for its Nickens Lake community from Livingston Parc for $4.1 million. The purchased lots are a part of the development’s fourth filing. The company purchased 83 lots for the community in November for $4.6 million. Jeffery Purpera, one of DSLD’s partners, represented both parties in the transaction. Nickens Lake is located off Buddy Ellis Road in Denham Springs.