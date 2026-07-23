White House widens data center power pledge as backlash grows

President Donald Trump is asking governors and electricity companies to join a voluntary pledge to shield U.S. consumers from higher utility bills from data centers—a sign of how the artificial intelligence build-out has become a lightning rod of controversy before the midterm elections.

The president first announced the pledge with leading AI and tech companies in March, but that initial commitment has done little to comfort voters who are already grappling with affordability issues as they worry about competing for electricity, water and land with tech companies controlled by billionaires.

Trump described the pledge several months ago as “PR help” at a time when the broader social contract is being rewritten by AI, a technology that is evolving so quickly in its capabilities that governments are struggling over how to provide insight. He planned to discuss the expansion of the pledge at the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.

“The president is ensuring the American people are never left footing the bill so private companies can benefit,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters before the president’s remarks.

The White House said that nearly 200 additional stakeholders, including utilities, data center developers and governors, have committed to the pledge. The pledge would cover 80% of all power delivered to U.S. households and businesses.

A slowdown in data center construction could derail what has been one of the dominant drivers of U.S. economic growth, in addition to possibly ceding the U.S. edge in cultivating the technology to China and create national security risks.

But AI’s increasing ability to perform basic tasks—such as analyzing spreadsheets and writing software—also potentially threatens millions of jobs. That has created mounting public resistance as tech companies concentrate historic levels of wealth in the hands of a select group of tycoons.

The increased electricity demand could cause monthly utility bills to rise by 15% to 40% by 2030, according to a recent analysis by ICF, a consulting and technology services company.

The Associated Press has the full story.