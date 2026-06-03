White House resistance could delay or block some tariff refunds

The Trump administration is resisting a court order requiring $166 billion collected from illegal tariffs be refunded, which could increase the likelihood only some importers will be repaid, The New York Times reports.

A federal trade court judge ordered the government to move forward with processing the payments, but the government has argued it would be difficult due to the number of shipments customs officials would have to recalculate.

The ruling could impact millions of import transactions and could require more than $100 billion in repayments.

Businesses that paid the tariffs have pushed for faster reimbursement, while the administration has sought to limit or delay the refund process through further legal action.

The case highlights the ongoing legal dispute over presidential tariff authority and the economic impact of the trade policies on U.S. businesses.

The New York Times has the full story.