What voters need to know about the state’s new election rules

Louisiana voters will navigate a major shift in election mechanics this May as the state replaces its long-standing “jungle” primary with a closed, party-based system for key federal and statewide races, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Under the new structure, voters must select a party ballot aligned with their registration or switch affiliation to participate, a change expected to reshape campaign strategy and voter turnout dynamics.

The May 16 primary will determine party nominees for Congress, the Louisiana Supreme Court and other offices, with runoffs set for June 27 and a general election in November. While unaffiliated voters retain some flexibility, third-party voters are largely excluded from major contests, reinforcing a more traditional two-party framework.

State officials anticipate some confusion during the transition, compounded by voter roll updates that flagged hundreds of thousands as inactive. For businesses and policymakers, the shift could influence political alignment, regulatory priorities and Louisiana’s broader economic outlook.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.