What to expect from today’s Fed meeting

The Federal Reserve is all but certain to hold interest rates steady at its latest meeting, as policymakers grapple with stubborn inflation, geopolitical tensions and mixed economic signals, CNBC writes.

Markets are increasingly betting that any rate cuts won’t arrive until late 2026. However, investors will be closely watching Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for insight into the Fed’s thinking, particularly as the Iran conflict adds uncertainty to inflation and energy prices.

Updated economic projections, including the closely watched “dot plot,” are not expected to show major changes, reinforcing the likelihood that rates will remain elevated longer than previously anticipated.

The Fed’s challenge is balancing a still-resilient economy with inflation that remains above its 2% target, while navigating growing political pressure and global instability that could complicate the path forward.

Read the full story from CNBC.