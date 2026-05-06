What happens to Louisiana’s economy if the coast keeps disappearing?

A stark new climate study is raising existential questions for south Louisiana, warning that New Orleans could eventually become surrounded by water as sea levels rise and coastal land continues to disappear, The Guardian writes.

Researchers argue the region has reached a “point of no return,” with worsening flooding, wetland erosion and land subsidence threatening the long-term viability of the city and surrounding parishes.

The report, published in Nature Sustainability, says state and federal leaders should begin planning a coordinated long-term relocation strategy rather than relying solely on levees and flood protection systems. The findings also reignite debate over Louisiana’s coastal restoration policies, including the cancellation of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, which supporters argued was critical to rebuilding wetlands and slowing land loss.

Beyond the environmental implications, the study raises major economic questions for Louisiana around insurance markets, infrastructure investment, workforce migration, real estate values and the future of south Louisiana’s business corridor.

Read more from The Guardian.