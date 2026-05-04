What a proposed new delivery rule from the FTC could mean for restaurants

The Federal Trade Commission is weighing a new rule that could reshape how third-party delivery platforms operate and how Baton Rouge-area restaurants price their menus online, Restaurant Business writes.

The proposal targets what regulators call deceptive practices on apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub, including hidden fees, unclear “free delivery” offers and menu markups that can push prices as much as 20% higher than at the store.

For local restaurants, the implications are significant. Many operators rely on higher app pricing to offset steep commission fees, but greater transparency requirements could limit that flexibility and put pressure on already thin margins.

At the same time, clearer pricing could improve consumer trust and reduce cart abandonment driven by surprise fees at checkout.

The rule would add to a growing wave of regulation around delivery platforms. If adopted, it could force both platforms and restaurants to rethink pricing strategies, partnerships and the economics of off-premise dining.

Restaurant Business has the full story.