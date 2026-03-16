Venture Global green-lights $8.6B Louisiana LNG expansion 

Venture Global is moving forward with an $8.6 billion expansion of its third liquefied natural gas export project in Louisiana, marking another major investment in the state’s growing LNG industry, Bloomberg writes.

The company announced a final investment decision and secured financing for the second phase of its CP2 terminal, backed by a consortium of global lenders including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Bank of China.

The expansion comes as global demand for U.S. LNG continues to climb amid supply disruptions tied to conflict in the Middle East. While demand is surging, export terminals along the Gulf Coast are already operating near full capacity, underscoring the long lead times required to build additional LNG infrastructure.

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