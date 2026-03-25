Venture Global CEO: Red tape remains top barrier to LNG expansion

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel says regulatory complexity—not market demand—remains the biggest obstacle to expanding U.S. LNG capacity, even as Louisiana cements its role as a key export hub, Pipeline & Gas Journal writes.

Despite billions already committed across major projects like Plaquemines and CP2, developers face lengthy reviews, evolving requirements and legal challenges that can stall progress even after approvals are granted. State leaders, including Gov. Jeff Landry, say Louisiana is working to streamline coordination and accelerate timelines, but federal-state alignment remains critical.

The stakes are high. Venture Global is targeting more than 85 million metric tons of annual capacity in the coming years, betting that strong global demand—across both long- and short-term contracts—will persist.

For now, the industry’s ability to capitalize on that demand may depend less on capital and more on how quickly projects can clear the regulatory gauntlet.

Read the full story from the Pipeline & Gas Journal.