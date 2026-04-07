Venture Global cashing in as gas markets tighten

Venture Global is poised to reap significant profits from the latest global energy shock, as disruptions in the Middle East tighten liquefied natural gas supplies, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The exporter, which has several Louisiana-based projects, has built a lucrative strategy around selling a sizable portion of its cargo on the volatile spot market, allowing it to capitalize on price spikes during crises.

The company previously generated billions during the Russia-Ukraine energy crunch and is now positioned for a repeat as the Strait of Hormuz closure and damage to Qatar’s LNG facilities constrain global supply. With more than 30% of its volumes exposed to spot pricing, Venture Global stands to benefit disproportionately as prices surge.

Its rapid growth, backed by major investments and expanding Gulf Coast infrastructure, has elevated it to one of the largest U.S. LNG exporters, with ambitions to surpass global competitors.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.