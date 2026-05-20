Valued at $730B, OpenAI is preparing to go public

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is preparing to file confidentially for an initial public offering in the coming weeks, The New York Times reports.

The artificial intelligence company is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to prepare the paperwork.

When the filing might come is up in the air, but if it comes soon, an IPO could follow as soon as September.

OpenAI is valued at $730 billion in the private market. Anthropic, the company behind Claude and one of OpenAI’s biggest competitors, is also taking steps to go public.

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